Sri Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to extend judges’ retirement age

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 27, 2026 - 7:52 pm

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has reportedly approved a proposal to extend the retirement ages of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges by two years.

The approval was granted during the Cabinet meeting held today (July 27), according to reports.

Under the proposal, the retirement age of Court of Appeal judges would be increased from 63 to 65, while the retirement age of Supreme Court judges would rise from 65 to 67.

As the current retirement ages are set by the Constitution, the proposed changes must be introduced through a constitutional amendment.

The proposal will now be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka for approval. It must receive the support of a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed.

Meanwhile, the Free Lawyers’ Association has strongly criticised the government over the proposed extension.

In statements issued on the matter, the association said there are currently eight vacancies among the judges of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

It also alleged that the President has failed to fill these vacancies for a prolonged period.