Former State Minister’s son and four others granted bail in Rs. 20 Million robbery case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 27, 2026 - 11:30 am

Five suspects, including former State Minister Shantha Bandara’s son Anuda Janadith Bandara, have been granted bail in the case involving the robbery of Rs. 20 million from a Chinese national.

The order was issued when the suspects were produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (July 27).

The Magistrate ordered their release on personal bail of Rs. 500,000 and imposed an overseas travel ban on all five suspects.

Anuda Janadith Bandara and the four other suspects were arrested on July 21, 2026, in connection with the alleged robbery and were later remanded.