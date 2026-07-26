Kavadi Dance removed from Devinuwara Perahera over security threats

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 26, 2026 - 7:00 pm

The Kavadi dance scheduled for July 28, 2026, has been removed from the 769th annual Esala Maha Perahera of the historic Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya in Devinuwara due to intelligence warnings of possible violence and loss of life.

Sri Lanka Police Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler said Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya had submitted an official written recommendation to Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakaratne to temporarily prevent Kavadi dance groups from participating in the Perahera.

The recommendation was made in a letter dated July 25, 2026 after considering intelligence assessment reports provided by the Chief of National Intelligence, the State Intelligence Service, the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Southern Province.

According to the intelligence reports, a serious dispute had developed between groups linked to organised criminals known as “Dehi Bale Malli” and “Unakuruwe Shantha” over the selection of Kavadi groups for this year’s Perahera.

The dispute reportedly worsened after several Kavadi groups were excluded for behaving in an undisciplined manner during last year’s Perahera.

Audio recordings containing threats had also circulated through mainstream media and social media. Overseas-based criminal “Kanjipani Imran” had allegedly warned that problems could arise during the Perahera if Kavadi groups linked to his faction were not allowed to participate.

He had also allegedly issued death threats against Devinuwara Basnayake Nilame Arachchige Thilina Madhushanka, who is leading the Perahera. In response, “Dehi Bale Malli” also reportedly released threatening audio recordings.

The security situation received further attention after a shooting was reported at a house near the Devalaya on July 21, 2026.

The IGP’s letter warned that followers of organised crime groups could join the Kavadi dance groups, creating a risk of clashes and possible loss of life. Intelligence had also indicated the possibility of a threat being carried out using drones while the Kavadi dance was taking place.

Acting on the IGP’s recommendation, District Secretary Chandana Thilakaratne informed the Basnayake Nilame to take the necessary steps to remove the Kavadi dance item from the Perahera scheduled for July 28, 2026.

Accordingly, the Kavadi dance item will not be held during this year’s annual Perahera festival.