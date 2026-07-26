PMD rejects claims of outsiders staying at Presidential Residences

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 26, 2026 - 8:28 am

Sri Lanka’s President’s Media Division (PMD) has rejected as false and misleading reports that 3,089 outsiders were accommodated at Presidential Residences across the country in 2025.

In a statement, the Division said no person was accommodated inside any Presidential Residence during the year.

It explained that officers attached to the security services, the President’s Media Division and other official institutions were temporarily accommodated on various occasions to meet official operational requirements.

These officers stayed only in separate buildings located within the premises of the respective Presidential Residences and not inside the residences themselves, the statement added.