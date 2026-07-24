No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 24, 2026 - 6:20 pm

The no-confidence motion against Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara was defeated in Parliament today (July 24) by a majority of 116 votes.

During the vote, 152 MPs voted against the motion, while 36 MPs voted in favour of it.

Opposition MPs submitted the motion against the Minister over the recent incident at the Negombo Prison.

The motion was debated in Parliament from 11:30 AM to 6:00 PM today, before the vote was held.

Opposition MPs had handed over the no-confidence motion to the Speaker on July 21, 2026.