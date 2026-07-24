Sub-Inspector arrested for allegedly extorting Rs. 80,000 from theft suspect

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 24, 2026 - 11:28 am

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Wattala Police Station has been arrested for allegedly threatening a suspect in a theft case and forcibly obtaining Rs. 80,000 from him.

The arrest was made by the Kelaniya Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The theft suspect is a resident of Colombo 15.

Investigations have revealed that a group, including the Sub-Inspector, took the man to the Wattala area without formally arresting him. They had reportedly claimed that they were taking him to search for the stolen goods.

The group had then allegedly threatened the man and forcibly obtained the money from him.

The arrested Sub-Inspector is due to be produced before court.