Court of Appeal postpones Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s petition until August 3

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 23, 2026 - 4:49 pm

The Court of Appeal today (July 23) postponed until August 3, 2026, the further consideration of a writ petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The petition seeks an order preventing his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

When the petition was taken up, President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing for Rajapaksa, presented his reply submissions.

The court then adjourned the petition until August 3, 2026 for further submissions.