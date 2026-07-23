No ministers living in official bungalows, PM tells Parliament

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 23, 2026 - 12:19 pm

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya told Parliament yesterday (July 22) that no minister in the current Cabinet is living in an official residence or bungalow, rejecting claims circulated on social media.

She said the decision not to use presidential residences and official bungalows allocated to ministers is a key political policy of the current government.

Although these buildings are not being used as official residences, the government is carrying out a special programme to maintain them and prevent them from falling into disrepair, the Prime Minister said.

She added that steps are already being taken to use all such properties, including presidential residences, for commercial activities or other purposes that benefit the public.

The programme is being implemented based on recommendations made by a special committee appointed by the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister said court proceedings have already begun at some official bungalows, helping to improve the efficiency of the country’s judicial process.

She clarified that while no Cabinet minister is living in an official residence, some ministers are staying at the Madiwela Members of Parliament Housing Complex.

Dr. Amarasuriya said the government is carrying out the promises made to the public according to plan.

She also said it was not appropriate to raise incorrect claims as questions in Parliament based only on false information published on social media.