Shantha Bandara’s son and four others remanded over Rs. 20 Million robbery

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 23, 2026 - 3:27 pm

Anuda Janadith Samarakoon Bandara, a son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara, and four other suspects were remanded until July 27, 2026, over the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million from a Chinese national.

The order was issued today (July 23) by Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena.

Anuda Bandara had been detained and questioned for 24 hours by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau before being produced before court.

Presenting facts to the court, investigating officers said they were examining his telephone and bank records.

They said investigations were also underway to determine whether he had previously conducted any other cryptocurrency transactions.

Meanwhile, the first suspect in the case, Ajith Priyantha, was identified by the second witness, Asanga Sanjeewa, during an identification parade held today in the Magistrate’s official chamber.

Investigators also informed the court that another suspect was due to be arrested and that steps were being taken to seize the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery.

The case is due to be taken up again on July 27, 2026.