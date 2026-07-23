Sri Lanka Police warn public of fake officer scams on WhatsApp and Telegram

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 23, 2026 - 9:26 am

Sri Lanka Police have introduced several telephone numbers for the public to report social media scams in which fraudsters use photographs of police officers and falsely pose as police personnel.

The Police Media Spokesman’s Office said that although the public had previously been warned about such scams, people continued to fall victim to them.

According to Police, the fraudsters use computers or mobile phones to create fake WhatsApp and Telegram accounts displaying photographs of police officers.

Police stressed that they do not charge members of the public any money for conducting investigations and urged people to report individuals or groups involved in such fraudulent activities.

Complaints can be made to the supervising officers of the Computer Crime Investigation Division by calling 071 859 2918, 071 859 1765 or 0112 300 756.