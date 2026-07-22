Shantha Bandara’s son detained over Rs. 20 Million robbery

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 9:30 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today (July 22) permitted investigators to detain and question former State Minister Shantha Bandara’s son, Anuda Janadith Bandara, for 24 hours over the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million belonging to a Chinese national.

Anuda Bandara was arrested by Kollupitiya Police yesterday (July 21) after he arrived at the police station to provide a statement. He was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Kollupitiya Police informed the court that further investigations into the incident had been handed over to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police.

The CCIB told the court that investigations conducted so far had identified Anuda Bandara as the main suspect who allegedly planned the robbery.

Investigating officers said he had remained about 50 metres away from the scene when the robbery was carried out.

After considering a request by investigators to detain him for further questioning, the Magistrate issued the 24-hour detention order.

The robbery took place in the Kollupitiya area on July 13, 2026, while the Chinese national was travelling in a car with nearly Rs. 20 million.

Police said two men approached the vehicle, pretended to be police officers and claimed that they needed to conduct an inspection.

The suspects opened the car doors, displayed a pair of handcuffs and inspected the Chinese national’s passport and the vehicle. They then took a bag containing the money and fled.

The Chinese national chased after them, and the incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

Officers from the Kollupitiya Police Anti-Corruption Unit, who were conducting a drug raid in the area, witnessed the incident and chased one of the suspects. They arrested a resident of the Kesbewa area.

During questioning, the suspect claimed that he had carried out the robbery alone. However, following lengthy questioning and an examination of his mobile phone records, police identified four other suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

Kollupitiya Police later arrested three more people, including another Chinese national.

Police said Anuda Bandara and several others had been waiting near the Colombo Racecourse to divide the stolen money. They reportedly fled after learning that those who had carried out the robbery had been arrested.

Anuda Bandara later arrived at Kollupitiya Police to provide a statement and was taken into custody.