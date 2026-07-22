Sri Lanka’s export earnings top US$ 9 Billion in first half of 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 4:42 pm

Sri Lanka’s export earnings reached an estimated US$ 9.01 billion during the first six months of 2026, an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year.

Total earnings from merchandise and services exports between January and June 2026 were estimated at US$ 9,012.24 million.

Merchandise export earnings increased by 8.95% to US$ 7,073.31 million during the six-month period, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Services export earnings rose by 4.49% to US$ 1,938.94 million during the same period.

Sri Lanka recorded total export earnings of US$ 1,658.62 million in June 2026, reflecting an increase of 12.53% compared to June 2025.

Merchandise exports generated US$ 1,314.10 million in June, recording year-on-year growth of 15.09%.

Services export earnings for the month were estimated at US$ 344.52 million, an increase of 3.75% compared to June last year.

Knowledge-based service industries, including information and communication technology and business process management (ICT/BPM), construction, financial services, transport and logistics, have made a significant contribution to diversifying Sri Lanka’s export earnings and generating foreign exchange.

Commenting on the figures, Sri Lanka Export Development Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mangala Wijesinghe said the competitiveness demonstrated by exporters, despite challenges in the global market, had been a key factor behind the growth.

He said the Export Development Board remained committed to strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy through the National Export Development Plan 2026-2030.

The plan focuses on promoting innovation, expanding into new markets and increasing value-added products in the country’s export sector.