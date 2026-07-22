Mulleriyawa Revenue Inspector arrested over alleged Rs. 25,000 bribe

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 9:15 am

A Revenue Inspector attached to the Kotikawatta-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha was arrested while allegedly accepting a Rs. 25,000 bribe to resolve issues linked to a house assessment.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption said the arrest was made at around 2:10 PM on July 21, 2026, in front of the Abhinawaramaya Temple at Bakery Junction on Himbutana Road.

The suspect has been identified as Liyana Lekamge Don Prasanna Madhushanka, a Grade III Revenue Inspector attached to a sub-office of the Kotikawatta-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha.

According to the complaint, the complainant purchased the house in 2018 and has lived there since then.

Officials from the Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha had visited the house and informed the complainant that separate assessment rates had to be paid for its upper and lower floors.

The complainant then prepared and submitted the documents requested by the officials.

A Revenue Inspector who later inspected the house allegedly informed the complainant that there were issues with the building plan and the property assessment.

The officer is alleged to have demanded Rs. 25,000 to resolve the matter without causing problems and to arrange for the assessment rates to be registered and paid under the complainant’s name.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission while allegedly accepting the payment.

He is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on July 22, 2026.