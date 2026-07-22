COPE to refer reports to Bribery Commission, CID and Attorney General

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 11:32 am

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) will be empowered to refer its reports to the Bribery Commission, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Attorney General for further action, Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara said.

The Minister made the announcement in Parliament yesterday afternoon (July 21) during the debate on approving two Standing Orders relating to the work of COPE and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

He said there had been a strong public request to give COPE greater authority. Under the new measures, the three institutions will be able to investigate and take necessary action when wrongdoing is uncovered through COPE proceedings.

Minister Nanayakkara said the government had also established three new courts to hear bribery cases. Discussions have been held on establishing 23 regional offices of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

He said the government’s anti-corruption programme would not be limited to hearing court cases and would also help meet public expectations.

The Minister claimed that previous COPE committees may have publicly embarrassed officials for the sake of creating a spectacle. However, he rejected claims that the new measures would make public officials afraid to carry out their duties.

He said COPE now provides guidance to public officials and assured government employees that they would not be victimised through its proceedings.

Responding to a claim that the government was attempting to perform the duties of the Police, the Minister said COPE would not take over police responsibilities.

However, when fraud, corruption or other wrongdoing is uncovered, the relevant information could be referred to the Bribery Commission, the CID and the Attorney General, he said.

The Minister added that all parties agreed on the need to eliminate corruption and fraud and expressed confidence that the measures would receive support.

He also responded to comments made by MPs about illegal drugs, alleging that people connected to previous governments had been involved in bringing drugs, including heroin and “Ice”, into the country.

Citing a statement by the Public Security Minister, Nanayakkara said nearly 25 tonnes of heroin, cannabis and “Ice” had been seized during the short period since the current government came to power.

“They asked why we were not arresting thieves and fraudsters. We are arresting them now. All they have to do is stop whining,” the Minister said.