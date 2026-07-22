Sri Lanka, India seek stronger ties in industry, investment and technology

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 8:50 am

Sri Lanka and India have agreed to expand cooperation in industry, investment, textiles, agribusiness and technology following Minister Sunil Handunnetti’s official visit to India from July 14 to 18, 2026.

The Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development visited India at the invitation of Indian Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and held a series of meetings with government officials and business leaders.

At Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi on July 14, Minister Handunnetti met Giriraj Singh and India’s Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

Their discussions focused on increasing cooperation in the textiles and apparel sector, attracting investment, strengthening supply and value chains, expanding trade and industrial partnerships, and developing skills and capacity.

On July 15, the Minister visited the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation’s Neemrana Japanese Zone in Rajasthan.

The visit allowed him to study India’s model of attracting foreign direct investment through dedicated industrial parks. Discussions covered industrial infrastructure, investor support, skills development and links to global manufacturing value chains.

Minister Handunnetti attended a business roundtable organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on July 16.

He discussed opportunities to expand trade, investment and industrial partnerships between Sri Lanka and India with Indian business leaders.

The Minister also met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to explore stronger economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Indian state.

Recalling the historical links between Sanchi and Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister invited Minister Handunnetti to attend the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2027, scheduled to be held in Bhopal in January 2027.

He also encouraged discussions on establishing direct flights between Colombo and Bhopal to support tourism, business partnerships and closer links between the people of the two countries.

On July 17, Minister Handunnetti visited the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Haryana to study advanced agricultural technologies.

He was briefed on protected cultivation, precision irrigation, nursery management and programmes aimed at developing farmers’ skills.

The Minister also visited the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Mega Food Park in Sonipat.

During the visit, he studied integrated food processing, cold storage and supply chain facilities, as well as value addition systems that support agricultural production, rural development and access to markets.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India said the visit reflected the growing economic partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to stronger cooperation in manufacturing, investment, innovation, agriculture and food processing.

The two countries also aim to strengthen skills development, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people relations.