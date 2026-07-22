Gunman opens fire at house in Devinuwara

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 22, 2026 - 6:10 am

A gunman who arrived in a car with several others opened fire at a house in Devinuwara early today (July 22), but no one was injured.

Police said the shooting was carried out using a pistol-type firearm before the group fled the scene.

The attack targeted the house of a person involved in the fishing industry on Edanda Road in Devinuwara, within the Gandara Police Division.

CCTV footage showed the group arriving in a car, one person opening fire at the house and the group then fleeing the scene.

Gandara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.