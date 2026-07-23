Sri Lankan passport rises to 94th in global ranking

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 23, 2026 - 9:57 am

Sri Lanka’s passport has risen to 94th place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, moving up two positions from its ranking in the previous two years.

Sri Lanka was ranked 96th in both 2024 and 2025.

The country’s passport has shown gradual improvement in recent years, after being ranked 107th in 2021, 102nd in 2022 and 100th in 2023.

The Henley Passport Index compares the strength of passports and the level of international travel freedom they offer. The ranking is based on the number of destinations passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance.

Singapore holds the top position in the 2026 index, while Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates share second place.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the global passport ranking.