Former Southern Province Chief Secretary arrested over Rs. 16.5 Million procurement case

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 24, 2026 - 3:18 pm

Former Southern Province Chief Secretary Rannulu Chandrasiri de Zoysa was arrested today (July 24) over alleged corruption in a Rs. 16.5 million chair procurement project.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested him at around 12:30 PM.

The allegations relate to a project implemented in 2019 by the Southern Provincial Development Authority, which operates under the Southern Provincial Chief Ministry.

The project used Rs. 16.5 million allocated to Southern Provincial Council members to provide chairs to public voluntary organisations in the Southern Province.

De Zoysa is accused of selecting a manufacturing company outside the prescribed procurement procedure. He allegedly gave an advantage to the company and caused a financial loss to the government.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.