Former Sri Lanka Cricket President Upali Dharmadasa passes away

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 25, 2026 - 10:35 pm

Former Sri Lanka Cricket President and prominent businessman Upali Dharmadasa has passed away at the age of 72.

He reportedly died while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Dharmadasa, a senior figure in the Nawaloka Group, served as President of Sri Lanka Cricket on two occasions. He first held the position from 1996 to 1998, when the organisation was known as the Board of Control for Cricket in Sri Lanka, and later served again as Sri Lanka Cricket President in 2012.

He made a significant contribution to Sri Lankan cricket during his two terms, which covered important periods in the administration and development of the sport in the country.

Dharmadasa was also the Managing Director of the Nawaloka Group of Companies, which includes Nawaloka Piling Ltd., Nawaloka Timber Stores Ltd., Nawaloka Polysacks Ltd., Nawaloka Industries Ltd., New Nawaloka Trading Co. Ltd. and Nawaloka Developments Ltd.