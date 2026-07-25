Nine arrested after STF officers attacked during Akkarayankulam forest raid

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 25, 2026 - 9:37 am

Nine people were arrested after allegedly assaulting wildlife and Police Special Task Force officers during a raid on illegal forest clearing in Akkarayankulam on July 24, 2026.

The joint raid was carried out by wildlife officers and officers from the Kilinochchi Police Special Task Force camp in the Mukkampan area of the Akkarayankulam Police Division.

The officers had received information that a group was using a JCB machine to clear land inside the Akkarayankulam Reserve Forest.

When the officers attempted to arrest the suspects and seize the JCB machine, the group allegedly resisted and obstructed them from carrying out their duties.

The suspects also assaulted the wildlife and STF officers and attempted to seize their firearms.

STF officers then fired several shots into the air and arrested nine people who had behaved violently.

The JCB machine used to clear the forest was also taken into custody. The suspects and the machine were later handed over to the Akkarayankulam Police Station.

The arrested suspects are residents of Akkarayankulam, Kilinochchi and Pooneryn and are aged between 19 and 38.

Four STF officers injured in the assault were admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital for treatment.

Akkarayankulam Police are conducting further investigations.