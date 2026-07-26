Two suspects arrested over fatal Bellanwila shooting

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 26, 2026 - 11:15 am

Two suspects were arrested in Ranala on the night of July 25, 2026, while allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle after a fatal shooting in Bellanwila.

A team of officers from the Nawagamuwa Police Station arrested the suspects with 6 grams and 600 milligrams of heroin. Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the escape.

The suspects, aged 28 and 37, are residents of the Bakamuna area.

Earlier that night, an unidentified gunman had opened fire on a person in the Bellanwila area of the Boralesgamuwa Police Division.

The injured person was admitted to Kalubowila Hospital but later died.

Nawagamuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the shooting and the suspects’ alleged involvement.