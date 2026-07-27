Rs. 2 Billion heroin haul destroyed in Puttalam

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 27, 2026 - 7:50 am

A total of 99 kilograms and 478 grams of heroin valued at nearly Rs. 2 billion was destroyed in Puttalam on July 25, 2026, after the related court proceedings were completed.

The heroin had been seized during a raid carried out in Thoduwawa in 2020.

The drugs were burned in an incinerator at Lacto Watta in Wanathawilluwa in the presence of Marawila Magistrate Gihan Basnayake.

The heroin was transported from the Marawila Magistrate’s Court to the site under tight security provided by the Police Special Task Force. It was inspected again before being placed in the incinerator and destroyed.

Officials from the Government Analyst’s Department and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board were also present, and the destruction was carried out under their supervision.

The main suspect arrested with the heroin has since died. Four other suspects were released by the Attorney General due to a lack of evidence.

Court proceedings were also conducted against another six suspects, who were later released by the court.