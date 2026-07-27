Sri Lanka launches National Integrity Week to strengthen clean governance

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 27, 2026 - 8:17 am

National Integrity Week will begin across all Government institutions today (July 27) to improve the quality, efficiency and transparency of Sri Lanka’s public service and strengthen efforts against corruption.

The programme, held under the theme “A Culture of Integrity – A Clean Sri Lanka,” will continue until July 31, 2026.

It was announced through a circular signed by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and will be jointly implemented by the Presidential Secretariat and the Clean Sri Lanka Programme.

National Integrity Week will officially begin at 9.00 AM with the administration of the National Integrity Pledge and the launch of the Code of Ethics at the Presidential Secretariat and all other Government institutions across the country.

The main objective of the programme is to establish a public service that operates with greater quality, efficiency and transparency while promoting an exemplary system of governance free from corruption.

Under the programme, integrity is defined as carrying out duties conscientiously with self-discipline, self-regulation and self-monitoring while maintaining honesty, transparency and the highest ethical standards.

Each day of National Integrity Week will focus on a different area:

July 27 – Promoting institutional integrity.

– Promoting institutional integrity. July 28 – Promoting financial, digital, entrepreneurial and technological integrity.

– Promoting financial, digital, entrepreneurial and technological integrity. July 29 – Promoting spiritual, ethical, cultural and social integrity.

– Promoting spiritual, ethical, cultural and social integrity. July 30 – Promoting operational, infrastructure, service delivery and labour integrity.

– Promoting operational, infrastructure, service delivery and labour integrity. July 31 – Promoting environmental, resource management, rural and community empowerment integrity.

Under the guidance of the Presidential Secretariat, Internal Affairs Units established in every Government institution will receive public complaints about corruption, misconduct and administrative shortcomings.

Members of the public will be able to submit complaints through QR codes, email, post, telephone and web-based messaging platforms.

A dedicated digital monitoring system operated by the Presidential Secretariat will monitor the action taken by the heads of institutions in response to the complaints.

Although National Integrity Week will end on July 31, the programme will continue without interruption in all Government and semi-Government institutions until December 31, 2026.

The extended programme is aimed at building a lasting culture of integrity throughout Sri Lanka’s public service.