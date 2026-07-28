Sri Lanka ranks fourth among world’s fastest-improving countries in IIF report

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 8:01 pm

Sri Lanka has ranked fourth among the world’s fastest-improving countries for investor relations and debt transparency, according to a 2026 report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The recognition was included in the IIF’s recently released 2026 Investor Relations and Debt Transparency Report, which assessed 57 emerging market and developing economies.

Vietnam ranked first among the fastest-improving countries, followed by Belize in second place and Mozambique in third place.

The report said Sri Lanka had made rapid progress in debt transparency and investor relations while taking steps to restore investor confidence following the country’s debt restructuring process.

Sri Lanka’s overall Investor Relations score increased from 37.33 last year to 43.67 this year. This improvement allowed the country to enter the highest-performing category among the 57 economies assessed.

Sri Lanka also rose to fifth place in the report’s specific debt transparency rankings.

According to the report, the country has made significant progress in providing the international community with accurate and transparent information on public debt management.

The report also highlighted Sri Lanka’s progress in publishing environmental, social and governance data and policies.

Thailand, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Belize and Nigeria were named among the countries leading in this area.

The Institute of International Finance is a leading independent global association representing major commercial banks, investment funds, asset management companies and other financial institutions worldwide. Its reports and data are widely respected within the global financial sector.