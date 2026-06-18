Sugeeshwara Bandara remanded until July 1, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 6:40 pm

Sugeeshwara Bandara was remanded until July 1, 2026, after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this afternoon (June 18).

Sugeeshwara Bandara, the former Personal Secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau today (June 18) over allegations of misuse of state funds and other irregularities during and after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency, which were uncovered during an investigation.

Investigators revealed that while serving as the President’s Personal Secretary, Bandara had received two salaries simultaneously, one as the President’s Personal Secretary and another as a Project Director.

According to investigators, during his tenure as Personal Secretary to the President, which lasted 2 years, 7 months, and 25 days, he received a total of Rs. 6,051,790 in salaries and allowances.

It was further revealed that after Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down from office, Bandara continued to receive an additional allowance of Rs. 100,000 per month from July 14, 2022, to February 21, 2024, amounting to Rs. 1,933,065.

Investigations also found that he received Rs. 4,226,884 in salaries and allowances while serving as Director General of Special Projects.

During his tenure as Director General of the Special Projects Division at the Presidential Secretariat from July 25, 2022, to September 22, 2024, Bandara recruited 135 personnel. The total amount paid in salaries and allowances to these employees was Rs. 170,692,607.

Authorities also found that Rs. 905,953 had been spent on maintenance expenses for an Audi vehicle during the same period.

Investigators further revealed that Bandara travelled overseas on eight occasions between 2022 and 2024 without obtaining proper approval. Despite not having approved leave for those foreign trips, he continued to receive salaries and allowances during those periods.

The investigation also found that 16 vehicles had been allocated to the Special Projects Division under his direction. Nine vehicles were assigned to officers, while the others remained in the vehicle pool.

Fuel coupons valued between Rs. 165,000 and Rs. 175,000 per week, and in some cases Rs. 265,000 per week, had reportedly been issued for nine pool vehicles. However, investigators said no records or evidence were found to confirm their actual use. The total value of unsupported fuel coupons was estimated at Rs. 18.68 million.

Authorities further stated that all 137 individuals attached to the project under Bandara had been engaged in political activities. The total expenditure incurred on this staff under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s budget head amounted to Rs. 240,976,291.

Investigators have pointed out that these actions amounted to a misuse of public funds.

The investigation also revealed that 17 vehicles had been assigned to projects under Bandara’s supervision, including a Mercedes-Benz vehicle that was allegedly misused. Approximately 2,311 litres of diesel had been consumed by that vehicle.

Based on these findings, the 42-year-old resident of Thunadahena, Malabe, Sugeeshwara Bandara, was arrested and produced before court, where he was ordered to be remanded until July 1, 2026.