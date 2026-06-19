104 FOTON Metro Buses handed over to Sri Lanka

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 8:49 am

104 FOTON Metro Buses were officially handed over to Sri Lanka by FOTON International at the FOTON manufacturing facility in Beijing.

Representatives of Lanka Metro Transit (Pvt) Ltd. participated in the special handover ceremony organized by FOTON International.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, the buses are expected to contribute to improving modern, safe, and comfortable public transportation services across Sri Lanka once they enter operation.

He said the handover marks another step forward in the development of the country’s public transport sector and is expected to support efforts to enhance the travel experience of passengers in the years ahead.