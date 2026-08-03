Yoshitha Rajapaksa, Karannagoda indicted on eight corruption charges

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 3, 2026 - 12:03 pm

The Bribery Commission has filed eight charges in the Colombo High Court against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda over an alleged corruption case that caused a financial loss to the Sri Lankan government.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa is the second son of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) alleges that Karannagoda improperly helped Yoshitha Rajapaksa attend the Royal Navy Young Officers’ Course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom.

The alleged offence took place between September 1, 2006, and June 8, 2007, when Karannagoda was serving as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to the charges, his actions caused a financial loss to the government of Sri Lanka.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has been charged with obtaining an improper benefit through the alleged act.

CIABOC has filed a total of eight charges against the two defendants.

The indictments have now been submitted to the Colombo High Court.

The court is expected to issue summons on the defendants in due course so that the charges can be formally served on them.