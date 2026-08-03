Attorney General to appeal ruling dropping PTA charges against Harak Kata

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 3, 2026 - 12:32 pm

The Attorney General will appeal the Colombo High Court ruling that terrorism charges cannot be maintained against “Harak Kata” and four others accused of plotting to escape from CID custody.

The Attorney General informed the Colombo High Court of the decision today (August 3), when the case was taken up before High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala.

The State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General said an appeal would be filed against the recent ruling concerning charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The case involves Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata,” and four other defendants accused of conspiring to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The court also considered bail applications filed by the suspects. Judge Ragala announced that the order on the bail requests would be delivered on August 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered that “Harak Kata,” who is currently detained at the old Tangalle Prison, be transferred to a suitable prison.

The transfer order was issued after the PTA charges filed against the suspects were removed.

On July 30, 2026, the Colombo High Court ruled that the PTA charges against “Harak Kata” and the four other defendants could not be maintained in connection with the alleged escape plot while they were being held under detention orders.

However, the court said there was no legal barrier to continuing the case against the five defendants under the Penal Code, considering the nature of the alleged offences.