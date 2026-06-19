PM Harini: Children’s education is a shared responsibility of the whole nation

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 10:33 am

Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said ensuring the education and well-being of children is a shared responsibility of the entire nation, not only the government and teachers.

She made these remarks on June 18, 2026 while attending the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new two-storey building at Walaswewa Gunapala Malalasekara Model School in Maho.

The Prime Minister praised the commitment shown by local residents and well-wishers in supporting the school’s development alongside the government’s efforts. She said the government aims to ensure that no school in Sri Lanka lacks basic facilities by 2026.

She also said every child has unique abilities and that the education system should help identify and develop each child’s potential. According to the Prime Minister, the government’s investments in education are focused on developing creative, resilient and critical-thinking citizens, while ongoing education reforms are creating opportunities for children to succeed in emerging fields.

The new two-storey building will be built at a cost of Rs. 37.6 million. It will include six classrooms and an office, and construction is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Walaswewa Gunapala Malalasekara Model School was established in 1936 as a temple school and later became a government school. It was closed in 2004 due to various reasons but was later reopened. The school now has around 1,300 students.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne, Kurunegala District MP Geetha Herath, Mahawa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Sumedha Kumara, education officials, government officials, the school’s principal, academic staff and other invitees attended the event.