Lanka Salt General Manager arrested over corruption probe

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 1:31 pm

The General Manager of Lanka Salt Limited, Rathnayake Mudiyanselage Gunaratne, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (June 19).

According to CIABOC, Gunaratne was arrested at around 9:55 AM in connection with an ongoing investigation into the procurement of “Lak Lunu” packaging materials for the Hambantota Salt Company.

Investigators allege that the packaging materials were obtained through a repeat order without following the proper procurement process.

The transaction is alleged to have caused a loss of nearly Rs. 14.3 million (Rs. 14,300,000) to the government while providing an undue benefit to the supplier company.

The alleged actions are being investigated as an offence of corruption under the relevant laws.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 04:20 PM:

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (June 19) ordered the release on bail of the current General Manager of Lanka Salt Limited, Rathnayake Mudiyanselage Gunaratne, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a corruption investigation.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered that the suspect be released on two surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the suspect.