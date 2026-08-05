Sri Lanka reviews Rs. 530 Billion defence programme and 2027 plans

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 8:54 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says Sri Lanka’s Armed Forces should be developed as a highly capable and professionally skilled force that can operate internationally.

The President said the Armed Forces have significant potential to work on the global stage with scientific knowledge and professional expertise. He stressed the need to prepare military personnel for this role and provide them with the necessary facilities.

He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (August 5) to review projects implemented by the Ministry of Defence in 2026 and discuss proposals for the 2027 Budget.

A total of Rs. 530 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Defence for 2026. This includes Rs. 379 billion for recurrent expenditure and Rs. 151 billion for capital expenditure.

The meeting reviewed programmes and projects implemented for the Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Security Department and cadet officers.

Projects carried out by the Department of Meteorology, Coast Guard Department and Disaster Management Division under the Ministry of Defence were also reviewed.

Discussions focused on establishing an institutional framework for education and capacity development within the Armed Forces.

Attention was also given to using the professional skills of military personnel in sectors such as the construction industry and providing them with a special allowance for such work.

The meeting discussed expanding engineering services provided by the Armed Forces beyond construction and technical work to include specialised consultancy services.

The possibility of using the expertise of the engineering units of the Army, Navy and Air Force to reduce delays and excessive costs in government construction projects was also considered.

Officials also discussed the challenges and issues faced by military personnel working in healthcare-related services.

The progress of 17 major projects currently being implemented by the Sri Lanka Army was reviewed during the meeting.

Attention was also given to Navy projects involving the assembly of electronic devices, installation of machinery and equipment, and improvements to solar power systems.

Discussions were held on developing these programmes as capital asset acquisition projects.

Around 136 projects are currently being implemented by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The meeting reviewed machinery repairs, issues relating to available resources and the use of modern drone technology in response to current global threats.

President Dissanayake also inquired about the progress of construction work at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Akuregoda and its future development plans.

Officials said work on the first phase could be completed by around October 2026.

The second phase, which includes providing accommodation facilities, is expected to begin as soon as possible. The financial resources required for the project were also discussed.

The meeting also reviewed programmes implemented under allocations made for the Disaster Management Division.

A total of Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure and Rs. 103 billion for capital expenditure under the division.

The programmes are being implemented by the Department of Disaster Management, Disaster Management Centre, Disaster Relief Services Centre, National Building Research Organisation and Department of Meteorology.

They include projects to reduce landslide risks through stabilisation measures and the installation of modern Doppler radar systems.

Discussions were also held on giving greater priority to disaster relief services and disaster mitigation projects in 2027.

The meeting considered making separate financial allocations to rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the Ditwah disaster.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara attended the meeting.

The Commanders of the three Armed Forces, heads of institutions under the Ministry of Defence, Finance Ministry officials and other government officials also participated.