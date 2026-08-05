Sri Lanka launches pilot project to revive Ranaviru Villages

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 1:48 pm

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry has decided to use Parakumgama Ranaviru Village in Diyabeduma as a pilot project to resolve land deed issues, improve essential infrastructure and help eligible beneficiaries settle on their allocated lands.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) chaired a special coordination meeting at his office in Colombo on August 3, 2026, to review and speed up the development of Ranaviru Villages across the country.

The meeting examined several administrative issues affecting the villages, including delays in issuing legal deeds, inadequate infrastructure and the lack of other services needed by land recipients to settle in their allocated properties.

The discussion was held as a continuation of a series of previous meetings on the development and revitalisation of Ranaviru Villages.

Under the pilot project, essential infrastructure and public facilities will be developed at Parakumgama Ranaviru Village, while steps will also be taken to help eligible beneficiaries settle there.

The experience and best practices gained through the project are expected to be used as a model for the systematic development of other Ranaviru Villages across Sri Lanka.

Special attention will be given to resolving deed-related issues, helping beneficiaries under the Ranaviru land scheme settle on their lands without difficulty and providing other necessary facilities.

It was also decided to examine how the Api Venuwen Api Fund and the National Defence Fund could be used to provide electricity and water supplies to the village.

The Deputy Minister stressed the need for close coordination among all relevant institutions to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

He also highlighted the Government’s commitment to improving the living standards and welfare of military veterans, police personnel and their families.

The meeting was attended by the Chiefs of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, Navy and Air Force, senior Defence Ministry officials, the Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, senior Tri-Forces and Police officers, and representatives of other relevant government institutions.