Sri Lanka to add 132 kilometres to expressway network through four projects

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 1:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s expressway network will expand by another 132 kilometres with four major projects, including new sections of the Central, Kurunegala–Dambulla and Ruwanpura expressways.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake said construction is already underway on two sections of the Central Expressway Project.

These include the 37-kilometre Kadawatha–Mirigama section, which is the first phase of the project, and the 33-kilometre Pothuhera–Galagedara section, which is its third phase.

Construction of the Kurunegala–Galewela road, the first section of the Kurunegala–Dambulla Expressway Project, is scheduled to begin before the end of 2026.

The 38-kilometre project is estimated to cost Rs. 233 billion.

The Minister said transparent tenders will be called under a competitive pricing system. The project will be carried out as a fast-track development programme divided into 12 construction packages, with the participation of local construction companies.

Construction of the 24-kilometre Ruwanpura Expressway Project is also planned to begin during 2026.

Minister Rathnayake said the projects are being implemented in line with the Government’s strategic development policy.

He added that a special feature of the projects is the use of Sri Lankan Government domestic funds for expressway construction for the first time.