Bus set on fire at Kaduwela Main Bus Stand

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 9:23 am

Two unidentified persons who arrived on a motorcycle set fire to a bus at the Kaduwela Main Bus Stand early this morning (August 5), while its driver and conductor were sleeping inside.

Police said the incident occurred between 2:30 AM and 2:45 AM near the weekly fair grounds at the bus stand.

The bus, which operated between Kaduwela and Matara via the expressway, was completely destroyed in the fire.

A driver and conductor inside another bus parked nearby saw the suspects setting fire to the bus and shouted. The two suspects then fled the scene on the motorcycle.

The driver and conductor sleeping inside the burning bus heard the warning and jumped out, escaping without injury.

Two other buses parked nearby, which operate between Kaduwela and Kollupitiya, also suffered minor damage in the fire.

A senior Kaduwela Police officer said the arson attack is suspected to have been carried out due to a personal dispute.

Kaduwela Police are conducting further investigations.