New engineering facilities opened at Pettah Central Bus Stand

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 8:56 am

New infrastructure developed for the Engineering Division of the Sri Lanka Transport Board’s Central Bus Stand in Pettah was officially opened on August 4, 2026 to improve bus maintenance and strengthen public transport services.

The project was carried out under the national “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, with labour and technical support from the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The new facilities are aimed at providing technicians with a safer, cleaner and more efficient working environment. They will also help maintenance and repair work to be carried out in a more organised manner.

The development is expected to improve daily bus inspections, maintenance and repairs while modernising the infrastructure needed for technical work.

It is also expected to improve the operational readiness and reliability of buses, helping the SLTB provide safer, higher-quality and more dependable transport services to passengers.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said the renovated facilities would make an important contribution towards strengthening public transport services.

The project also demonstrates successful cooperation between state institutions, with the Sri Lanka Air Force supporting the development through its labour and technical expertise.