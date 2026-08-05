Akila Viraj Kariyawasam remanded until August 18, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 4:38 pm

Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been remanded until August 18, 2026, by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Kariyawasam was arrested at around 1:45 PM today (August 5) after arriving at CIABOC to provide a statement over allegations that he caused a loss of more than Rs. 2.76 million to the Government by misusing employees recruited for his official staff.

He had served as Senior Adviser on Decentralised Administration to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Kariyawasam is accused of committing the offence of corruption by causing the Government to pay salaries and allowances totalling Rs. 2,768,836.14 to four employees recruited on the claim that they were required for his staff.

According to the allegations, three of the employees had been assigned to work at a fuel station owned by Kariyawasam.

The fourth employee had allegedly been paid without being assigned duties at the office allocated for the position.