New Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne meets President Dissanayake

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 5, 2026 - 8:39 pm

Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, the newly appointed 26th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon (August 5).

This was Lieutenant General Premaratne’s first official meeting with the President after assuming duties as Army Commander.

Following the longstanding tradition of newly appointed Army Commanders meeting the Head of State, Lieutenant General Premaratne visited the Presidential Secretariat and exchanged commemorative mementos with President Dissanayake.

The President also congratulated Lieutenant General Premaratne on his appointment as Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.