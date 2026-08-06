Sri Lanka expands funding and support for innovation research

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 6, 2026 - 9:37 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says the Government will provide the infrastructure, financial support and institutional links needed to strengthen innovation research and technology-based businesses.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in Parliament yesterday (August 5) while responding to questions raised by Member of Parliament Dr. Janaka Senarathna.

She said universities and state institutions are jointly operating technology incubation centres to encourage new businesses and help turn new technologies into commercial products.

The Sri Lanka Inventors Commission has established Technology Incubation Centres at the National Engineering Research and Development Centre and the Universities of Jaffna, Rajarata and Ruhuna.

These centres provide support for prototype development, product design, business development and intellectual property management.

The University Linked Incubation Centres project, operated by the Vidatha Unit of the Ministry of Science and Technology, also provides technical assistance, quality testing, training and business advisory services to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

During 2026, these centres are operating at the Universities of Vavuniya and Ruhuna and at Eastern University.

They provide quality testing, technology transfer programmes and technical advice to help entrepreneurs improve the quality of their products.

Funding has been provided through the Vidatha Unit and the National Quality Infrastructure system.

The Government has also taken steps to establish similar technology incubation centres at Uva Wellassa, Rajarata and Kelaniya universities in the future.

Explaining the measures taken to provide affordable capital and facilities for innovators, the Prime Minister said Innovation Voucher Schemes operated by the National Innovation Agency provide initial financial assistance.

The schemes are also intended to strengthen cooperation among research institutions, universities and entrepreneurs.

Innovative entrepreneurs are being supported in obtaining investment through sources such as seed funding and venture capital.

The Sri Lanka Inventors Commission also works with commercial banks to provide low-interest capital through its Innovative Biz loan relief service.

Budget proposals have been prepared to provide startups with initial capital of up to Rs. 1 million following a formal assessment. Eligible startups would then be referred to the banking system for further funding.

The Prime Minister said the National Research Council and the National Science Foundation are working with industries to conduct research aimed at increasing exports and reducing the need for imports.

Under international cooperation programmes, agreements covering 16 research projects and 22 workshops were signed with the Indian Government’s Department of Science and Technology on July 1, 2026.

Steps have also been taken to remove existing barriers to obtaining international funding.

A National Technology Transfer Platform is currently being developed to support the exchange and transfer of technology.

The Prime Minister further said Technology and Innovation Support Centre projects have been introduced since 2014 under a concept developed by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

These centres provide access to technological information and help protect the intellectual property rights of innovators.

Around 25 Technology and Innovation Support Centres have now been established at universities and technology and research institutions across Sri Lanka.