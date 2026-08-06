Rumesh Tharanga becomes World No. 1 in Men’s Javelin Throw

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 6, 2026 - 10:20 am

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has become the world’s No. 1-ranked men’s javelin thrower following his gold medal victory at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

According to the World Athletics rankings dated August 4, 2026, Rumesh leads the men’s javelin throw standings with 1,354 points.

The achievement marks the first time a Sri Lankan athlete has reached the No. 1 position in the world rankings for the men’s javelin throw.

Germany’s Julian Weber, who previously held the top position, has dropped to second place with 1,348 points.

Rumesh moved to the top following a series of outstanding performances during the 2026 season, including his victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

He won the men’s javelin throw gold medal with a best throw of 89.75 metres. India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal with a throw of 85.83 metres, while India’s Yash Vir Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 85.41 metres.

Rumesh also produced a historic throw of 92.62 metres at the Diamond League competition in Rome on June 4, 2026 setting a new Sri Lankan national record and a new meet record.

The 92.62-metre effort was the longest javelin throw recorded anywhere in the world during 2026 at the time and broke the previous Rome Diamond League meet record of 90.34 metres set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in 2006.

The performance made the 23-year-old the first Sri Lankan javelin thrower to pass the 90-metre mark.

It was also the second-best men’s javelin throw ever recorded by an Asian athlete, only 35 centimetres behind the Asian record of 92.97 metres set by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rumesh became only the fourth Asian athlete to throw beyond 90 metres, joining Arshad Nadeem, Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao-tsun and India’s Neeraj Chopra.

His 92.62-metre throw also ranks as the eighth place on the men’s javelin world all-time list.

Rumesh had previously set a Sri Lankan record of 89.37 metres at a competition in Sri Lanka in March 2026 and later recorded 89.28 metres in Nairobi, showing his consistency throughout the season.