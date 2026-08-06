Sri Lanka seeks stronger Indian support against drug trafficking

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 6, 2026 - 8:58 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sought India’s fullest support to combat drug trafficking, describing it as a regional challenge requiring stronger cooperation between the two countries.

The President made the request during a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday afternoon (August 5). Misri is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka.

The meeting focused on the longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and India and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

President Dissanayake thanked the Government of India for supporting Sri Lanka during the 2022 and 2023 economic crisis. He also expressed appreciation for India’s humanitarian assistance following the Ditwah disaster, its support for infrastructure reconstruction and its assistance in meeting Sri Lanka’s energy requirements during the crisis in the Middle East.

The two sides reviewed the progress of development projects being implemented in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance and discussed projects proposed for the future.

Highlighting the Government’s efforts to eliminate illicit drugs, President Dissanayake said Sri Lanka requires India’s support to fight drug trafficking. He expressed hope that India would provide its fullest cooperation in addressing the regional threat.

Misri assured the President that India would take the necessary steps to fully support Sri Lanka’s efforts against illicit drugs.

The importance of regional cooperation in addressing challenges caused by climate change was also discussed.

Misri expressed appreciation for the programmes being implemented by the Sri Lankan Government to promote economic and social development.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation in technology, energy and trade in ways that would benefit both countries.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, Deputy High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni and other members of the Indian delegation attended the meeting.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja were also present.