Turkish Airlines flight prepares for emergency landing after bird strike

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 11, 2026 - 9:30 am

A Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying 253 passengers and 10 crew members is preparing to make an emergency landing at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake after suffering a bird strike.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Daminda Rambukwella said the decision to return to the airport was taken following the incident.

The aircraft, which was travelling to Istanbul, Türkiye, took off from Katunayake Airport at 7:07 AM today (July 11).

It is currently flying over the Negombo Lagoon area to burn off fuel and reduce its landing weight.

The aircraft is expected to return to Katunayake Airport and land at around 10:00 AM.