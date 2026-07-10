HRCSL finds no mistreatment of transferred Negombo Prison inmates

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 10, 2026 - 1:28 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says its inspections have found no evidence that inmates transferred to other prisons following the clash at Negombo Prison were harmed or mistreated.

HRCSL Commissioner Attorney-at-Law Nimal Punchihewa said this had been confirmed through the inspections carried out so far.

Commission officials inspected several prisons where inmates from Negombo Prison had been transferred, including Boossa, Angunakolapelessa and Welikada prisons.

Punchihewa said the officials had also met inmates currently receiving hospital treatment and discussed their concerns.

The HRCSL is expected to inspect the other prisons where inmates from Negombo Prison have been transferred.