Veteran Singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke passes away

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 10, 2026 - 8:00 am

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Mariazelle Goonetilleke has passed away at the age of 68.

She reportedly died early this morning (July 10) while receiving treatment for an illness at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

Goonetilleke was widely known for her Western-style pop music, lively rhythms and energetic performances. She became a prominent figure in Sri Lanka’s music industry by combining fast contemporary beats with local melodies.

Her distinctive musical style helped her gain popularity among several generations of music lovers.

During her long career, she performed many well-known songs, including “Kandy Lamissi,” “Rahasai Sonduru Jeewe,” “Sihina Nelum Mal,” “Nelum Male Pethi Kadala,” “Kumaranane,” “Yowun Sihina Loke” and “Pahan Nowana Rayaka.”

Her contribution to Sri Lankan pop and baila music has left a lasting legacy in the country’s music industry.