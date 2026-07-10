Sri Lanka to set up emergency fund for every district

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 10, 2026 - 9:16 am

The Sri Lankan Government plans to allocate a separate contingency fund for every district under the forthcoming Budget, allowing urgent repairs to public infrastructure to be carried out without waiting for Central Government approval.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the funds would enable District Secretaries to repair bridges, roads and public buildings identified as requiring urgent attention during District Coordination Committee meetings.

He said addressing the basic needs of the people without delay remains the Government’s highest priority.

The President made these remarks while attending the District Secretaries’ Conference held at the Colombo District Secretariat on July 9, 2026.

The conference was held to strengthen coordination among government institutions, improve the delivery of public services and support economic development at the district level by identifying local issues and finding suitable solutions.

Officials reviewed the progress of district development projects and discussed ways to improve coordination between ministries and government institutions. They also identified district-level problems, proposed practical solutions and assigned responsibilities for follow-up action.

The conference highlighted the need to protect people from natural disasters and other dangers. Divisional Secretaries were instructed to prevent people from resettling in areas officially identified as high-risk.

They were also advised not to approve basic utility services, including electricity and water, for settlements in such locations.

The President reviewed progress on establishing a special authority with legal powers to manage environmentally sensitive land in the Central Hills. The relevant draft legislation has already been prepared, and the authority is expected to begin operations in 2027.

He said resolving the housing problems faced by communities displaced by the war remains a Government priority. Plans have been prepared to resettle 13,000 war-displaced families in 2027.

The President also called for a systematic programme to relocate people living in areas repeatedly affected by floods and landslides to safe and secure housing.

Attention was drawn to housing projects that had been started without proper planning for various reasons, including political considerations, and later abandoned before completion.

The President said the Government would conduct a rapid survey to identify projects that are genuinely required by the public. A housing assistance programme would then provide financial support to complete those houses.

He stressed that housing and other construction projects must be carried out under a proper planning framework.

The President said many problems had arisen in the Southern Province because of unplanned construction. He therefore stressed that development activities in the Northern and Eastern Provinces should be carried out according to systematic development plans.

The Government is also working to release privately owned land currently occupied by military camps while considering the needs of the public.

At the same time, attention is being given to making other large areas of land available for investment.

The President said forest reserves and wildlife protection zones must be safeguarded when land is allocated for cultivation.

He also called for comprehensive public sector reforms to provide a more efficient and high-quality public service. Plans are being made to abolish institutions that are not productive in order to improve the overall efficiency of the public sector.

Steps have already been taken to fill vacancies in essential sectors, including health and education.

The President said vacancies in the Department of the Government Analyst would also be filled urgently. Delays in issuing Government Analyst reports have contributed to delays in court cases and prison overcrowding.

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Professor Chandana Abeyratne, Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Ruwan Senarath, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi and Ministry Secretary Aloka Bandara attended the conference.

Ministry Secretaries, all District Secretaries, Heads of Departments and other senior government officials were also present.