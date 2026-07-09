Sri Lanka temporarily establishes Mahamodara and Old Bogambara as prisons

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 9, 2026 - 1:49 pm

Sri Lanka has temporarily established the Mahamodara and Old Bogambara premises as prisons after the Negombo Prison was severely damaged during the emergency situation on July 5 and July 6, 2026.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration said the Negombo Prison premises have also been considered a crime scene following the incident.

As a result, the prison administration has decided that it is not suitable to keep inmates at the Negombo Prison premises at present.

Most of the inmates who were held at the Negombo Prison have been temporarily transferred to other prisons.

The Ministry said this step was taken to allow investigation officers to safely carry out investigations at the crime scene and to ensure the safety of the inmates.

It will also help authorities begin renovation work at the Negombo Prison premises quickly after the investigations are completed.

The Ministry further said that, considering prison overcrowding and the welfare of inmates in prisons currently in operation, there is a need to temporarily relocate some inmates to other suitable premises in addition to the existing prisons.

Accordingly, orders have been issued to temporarily establish the “Mahamodara” and “Old Bogambara” premises as prisons for the purposes of the Prisons Ordinance until the renovation of the Negombo Prison is completed.