Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Sri Lanka Defence Ministry officials

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 9, 2026 - 10:55 am

Kazakhstan Ambassador Sergey Viktorov met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Defence Secretary in Colombo to discuss stronger defence cooperation, military training and regional security.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (July 08).

The Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka, Sergey Viktorov, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The Deputy Minister and the Defence Secretary warmly welcomed Ambassador Viktorov. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Discussions focused on further strengthening the friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan.

Special attention was given to improving bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defence, military training and exchange programmes, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training and assistance, regional security and capacity building.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on ways to expand cooperation and build closer engagement between the two countries.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Kazakhstan Embassy, Rustem Jamankulov, was also present at the occasion.