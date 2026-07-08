Another prison officer dies after Negombo Prison clash

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 8, 2026 - 2:09 pm

The death toll from the Negombo Prison clash has risen to 28 after a prison officer who was seriously injured died at the Colombo National Hospital.

The officer had been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries following the unrest at the Negombo Prison.

Accordingly, the number of people who died following the clashes at the Negombo Prison on July 5 and July 6, 2026 has increased to 28.

Among those who died, eight are prison officers while the remaining 20 are inmates.

Seven prison officers had earlier lost their lives when clashes broke out for a second time inside the Negombo Prison on the morning of July 06, 2026. They died following attacks by prison inmates.

More than 100 people who were injured in the clash were admitted to the Negombo General Hospital. Of them, 20 who were in serious condition were transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the seven prison officers who died earlier in the clash were brought to the Welikada Prison this morning (July 08) for final respects.

The bodies were brought there amid the grief of their relatives, loved ones and fellow officers who had worked with them.

After final respects were paid, the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka government appointed a Committee of Inquiry yesterday (July 07) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the unrest at the Negombo Prison and report on the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Committee of Inquiry was appointed by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, with Cabinet approval.

The committee is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Priyantha Fernando.

Its other members are Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Milinda Gunatilake and President’s Counsel Mohan Weerakoon.

Senior Assistant Secretary to the President K.L.D. Asela has been appointed Secretary / Convener of the Committee of Inquiry.