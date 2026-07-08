Justice Minister pays final respects to prison officers killed in Negombo Prison clash

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 8, 2026 - 12:35 pm

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara paid his final respects today to the seven prison officers who died following the clash at the Negombo Prison.

Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, visited the Welikada Prison this morning (July 08), where the bodies of the deceased prison officers had been placed.

Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena, also joined the Minister to pay final respects to the officers.

After paying his final respects, the Minister came out and had an emotional discussion with officials, including Acting Commissioner General of Prisons Prasad Hemantha.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, officials of the Department of Prisons, relatives of the deceased prison officers and others were also present at the occasion.