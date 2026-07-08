Former Minister Jagath Pushpakumara arrested by CIABOC

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 8, 2026 - 12:58 pm

Former Cabinet Minister Jagath Pushpakumara was arrested by CIABOC officers today over corruption charges linked to state-owned plantation companies.

Former Cabinet Minister of Coconut Development and Janatha Estate Development, Arukattu Patabendige Jagath Pushpakumara, was arrested at around 9:20 AM today (July 08, 2026) by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the allegations, during the period when the 2014 Uva Provincial Council Election had been announced, he had instructed Chilaw Plantations Limited and Kurunegala Plantations Limited to print 250,000 posters and leaflets to inform the public about government development projects.

As a result, the two companies had allegedly spent Rs. 2,665,000.

He is also accused of purchasing clothing sets during the 2015 Presidential Election period without following proper procedure.

The clothing items included 5,000 sets of sarongs and T-shirts and 5,000 sets of skirts and jackets, said to have been purchased as flood relief from Chilaw Plantations Limited and Kurunegala Plantations Limited.

The two companies had allegedly spent Rs. 3,275,000 and Rs. 3,075,000 respectively for these items, but they had not been physically distributed.

Pushpakumara is further accused of influencing officials to provide clothing items for participants of the 2013 and 2014 May Day rallies.

According to the allegations, 2,000 T-shirts and 1,500 sarees each had been obtained from Chilaw Plantations Limited, while another 2,000 T-shirts and 1,500 sarees each had been obtained from Kurunegala Plantations Limited.

The arrested former Minister is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 01:30 PM:

Former Minister Jagath Pushpakumara, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission over corruption charges, has been released on bail.

He was released after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The court also issued an order banning the suspect from travelling overseas and directed the Court Registrar to inform the Controller of Immigration and Emigration of the order.