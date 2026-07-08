Sri Lanka to establish new prison at Mahamodara in Galle

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 8, 2026 - 10:03 am

The Sri Lanka government has taken steps to establish a new prison at Mahamodara in Galle.

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara has issued the relevant Extraordinary Gazette notification, bearing No. 2496/10 and dated July 07, 2026, for the establishment of the prison.

The decision has been taken under the powers vested in the Minister under Section 2 of the Prisons Ordinance.

The new prison has been named “Mahamodara” and is expected to operate with jurisdiction covering the whole of Sri Lanka.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the prison will be maintained on a temporary basis in a section of the now-closed Mahamodara Hospital premises.